Bombay HC to hear plea related to disproportionate assets of Thackeray family on Dec 8

The Bombay High Court to hear on December 8, a plea into the alleged disproportionate owned by former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, his wife Rashmi Thackeray and their son Aaditya Thackeray. The applicants have sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe into the matter.

Uddhav Thackeray and a PIL was filed in the High Court alleging that his family had accumulated unaccounted assets. Also, the demand for ordering a thorough investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and CBI in this case came from this petition. 

 

