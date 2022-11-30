Bombay HC to hear plea related to disproportionate assets of Thackeray family on Dec 8

The Bombay High Court to hear on December 8, a plea into the alleged disproportionate owned by former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, his wife Rashmi Thackeray and their son Aaditya Thackeray. The applicants have sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe into the matter.

