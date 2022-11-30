Bombay HC to hear plea related to disproportionate assets of Thackeray family on Dec 8
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 30, 2022 01:37 PM 2022-11-30T13:37:19+5:30 2022-11-30T13:37:25+5:30
The Bombay High Court to hear on December 8, a plea into the alleged disproportionate owned by former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, his wife Rashmi Thackeray and their son Aaditya Thackeray. The applicants have sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe into the matter.
Uddhav Thackeray and a PIL was filed in the High Court alleging that his family had accumulated unaccounted assets. Also, the demand for ordering a thorough investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and CBI in this case came from this petition.
