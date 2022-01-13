Bombay HC to pronounce order on Jan 17 on BJP MLA Nitesh Rane's anticipatory bail plea in attempt to murder case

Bombay High Court will pronounce the order on January 17 on Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane's anticipatory bail plea in connection with an alleged murder case. The court asserted that Maharashtra government's undertaking of 'No coercive action' against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane to continue till Monday, January 17.

A case has been filed against Nitesh Rane, son of Union Minister Narayan Rane, for allegedly assaulting Santosh Parab, a Shiv Sena worker.

On December 18, a Kankavli resident claiming to be a Shiv Sena worker had filed a police complaint alleging that he was assaulted by Nitesh Rane.