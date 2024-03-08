Bombay High Court Directs State Government on Maratha Reservation; Hearing Adjourned till March 12

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court commenced its proceedings regarding a petition challenging the 10 percent Maratha reservation on Friday. The Court issued specific directives to the state government regarding recruitment and educational certificates under the quota. It emphasized that admissions and recruitment would be contingent upon the court's final decision.

The hearing was adjourned until the following Tuesday. Dr. Jayashri Patil filed the petition against a state government advertisement concerning recruitment and educational certificates. Patil is represented by Advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte, known for his vocal criticism of Manoj Jarange Patil's Maratha Reservation agitation.