Bommai's provocative tweets from verified account, what action will follow, says Congress leader Ashok Chavan

Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan sought to know what action will be taken against Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai for his alleged provocative tweets posted amid the border row which he claimed defamed Maharashtra.

According to a report of PTI, raising the issue in the Legislative Assembly, Chavan, a former Maharashtra Chief Minister, insisted the controversial tweets were from a verified account and accused the Eknath Shinde-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of shielding Bommai.

He said when a Twitter account has a blue tick then it is verified and genuine. We are aware that statements made by the Karnataka Chief Minister on the border row are still there (on Twitter). The comments are provocative, (they) defame Maharashtra and the account is verified. There is no reason to shield him, said Chavan.

If the statements are provocative, then what action are we taking? Why are we backing it as a fake account (and saying the tweets have been posted from an unverified account)? It is verified and authentic, What is the basis of calling the tweets fake?” the Congress leader asked.

He said Bommai, a senior BJP leader, makes provocative statements on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border issue, but the Shinde-led government just stays calm.