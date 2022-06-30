Breaking! Eknath Shinde lands in Mumbai

In the latest development in Maharashtra political crisis, it is being reported that, Eknath Shinde lands in Mumbai. Earlier it was reported that, Eknath Shinde will arrive in Mumbai today at 1 pm on a private jet alone, while his MLAs will stay in Goa, only. Eknath Shinde and his MLAs reached Goa yesterday night, as soon as they land in the state the leaders got to know that Udhhav Thackeray has resigned from the post.

Amid the Maharashtra Political crisis, CM Uddhav Thackeray has resigned from his post. He announced this major development during his live on Facebook. Resigning from the post, Uddhav Thackeray said "I don't want to play the majority game. Which was raised by Shiv Sena chief and Shiv Sainiks. Let the son of that Shiv Sena chief get what he deserves by being demoted from the post of Chief Minister. No one should be deprived of this happiness. I had no intention of leaving the post of Chief Minister. I don't want to cling to a chair."