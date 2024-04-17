'Bribery, Violation Of MCC': Jitendra Awhad Slams Ajit Pawar's 'Funds For Votes' Statement In Indapur

Mumbai: NCP (SCP) leader and chief whip Jitendra Awhad tore into Deputy CM Ajit Pawar over his statement in Baramati's Indapur, referring it as a "classic case of code of conduct violation". Earlier on Wednesday, addressing a political meeting in Indapur, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar assured voters in Baramati constituency of ample funds if they support his party with resounding votes. "You will benefit from the work we have done, but when you benefit, don't forget who was the reason. I will give you as much funds as you want but you also need to press the button (party symbol) as hard as you can. So that I feel better while giving you funds. Otherwise, my hand will also be tied while giving funds," Ajit Pawar stated during a public address in Indapur of the Baramati parliamentary constituency.

Violation of MCC, people's representation act: Awhad on Ajit Pawar's statement

Jitendra Awhad, speaking to Lokmattimes.com, slammed Ajit Pawar’s statement and said, “It’s a classic case of violation of code of conduct and people’s representation act. It’s an act of bribery. The EC should immediately act upon it. How can he threaten through his official position that he will not give funds? This means he will give funds only if they vote for him. That’s bribery.”

Awhad said that Ajit Pawar is misusing his position. “He has not resigned as minister. While canvassing for his wife, when he issues such kind of threats, he is misusing his official position of Finance Minister as well as deputy CM,” Awhad said.

"Classic case of MCC violation," NCP (SCP) leader @Awhadspeaks tells @lokmattimeseng on Ajit Pawar's statement in Indapur on giving abundant funds if people vote for his party. Also goes on to slam his campaign in Baramati for not talking about important issues. pic.twitter.com/yIjNN0X8Es — Tejas Joshi (@tej_as_f) April 17, 2024

We are not bothered about Pawar family, talk on issues: Awhad slams Ajit Pawar

Slamming the rival NCP faction and Ajit Pawar’s campaign in Baramati, Awhad said, “Why are you bringing this family affair in public? This is an election for the nation. Will Ajit Pawar be able to tell us about the economic condition of the country, unemployment, inflation, atrocities against the women and tribals? Will he tell us why the Prime Minister did not go to Manipur? What is he talking about?”

“We are not bothered about what happens in the Pawar family. We are bothered about the existence of democracy and the constitution. Will Ajit Pawar speak on that? Why do they want to limit the election to the family and small constituency? This election is about deciding the nation’s fate. Will Ajit Pawar talk about that?” Awhad questioned.