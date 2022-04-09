Brother dies of heart attack during Haldi ceremony of his sister

A brother who came to attend wedding of his cousin at Shrirampur in Pusad taluka suffered a heart attacked during the wedding ceremony. The bride's brother died of a heart attack during the Haldi ceremony. The incident happened on Wednesday evening. Dr. Sonal Ashok Jaiswal (age 36) is the name of the deceased cousin. Payal Munna Jaiswal from Shrirampur near Pusdal and Shubham Jaiswal from Yavatmal were supposed to get married on Thursday, April 7. Dr. Sonal is Payal's cousin. He was a manager in an insurance company in Kolhapur. He had come to his village with his family from Kolhapur to attend his cousin's wedding.

Sonal was very happy enjoying the rituals of the wedding with his family. On Wednesday Dr. Sonal gave a sari to her sister Payal. Moments later, Dr. Sonal started experiencing pain in his heart. He was rushed to Dr Manish Pathak Hospital in Pusad. However, doctors declared him dead before he could be treated.

Sonal was the bread winner of his family. His father also died of a heart attack in 2010. He is survived by his mother Annapurna, wife Sweety, five-month-old son, sister Karishma.