BRS to constitute party committees to contest Maha zilla parishad polls: K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-headed Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) will constitute party committees and contest in zilla parishad elections in Maharashtra whenever they are held.

He further said BRS committees will be formed in every village of Maharashtra from May 7 to June 7 and a huge Kisan rally will be organized there with 10 to 12 lakh people. The BRS party has held three public rallies in Maharashtra so far, PTI reported.

BRS will enter the fray with Zilla Parishad elections. The party will go door-to-door and greet every person, the release quoted him as saying.

Lashing out at BJP, the southern satrap said people are asking him to rescue Maharashtra from the Kichidi government. Except Telangana, every state, including Maharashtra is facing water and electricity problems in the country, he claimed.

Though India has abundant water resources to meet its drinking water, irrigation, industrial needs, the country is facing water scarcity, he alleged. Bharat Rashtra Samithi will work as Bharat Parivartan Mission, he noted.