BRS will win all medals if an Olympics of corruption is held: Devendra Fadnavis

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis criticized the government led by K Chandrashekar Rao in Telangana, accusing it of family rule and alleging corruption. Fadnavis went on to say that if there were an Olympics of corruption, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government would win all the medals.

The BRS has looted Telangana, and only family rule is going on here, Fadnavis alleged at an election campaign meeting of BJP at Musheerabad Assembly constituency here. The extent of corruption under the ruling BRS is so much that it will win all the medals if an Olympics of corruption is held anywhere, the BJP leader said, mocking at the ruling party.

Over the past nine years, you have seen BRS government here. First it was TRS and now became BRS. I feel that instead of naming it BRS, they should have named it FRS– Family Raj Samithi. It would have been more appropriate, he told the gathering. Attacking KCR over not fulfilling his promise of appointing a Dalit as chief minister of Telangana, he also accused the BRS regime of indulging in corruption in welfare schemes meant for Dalits in the state.

Fadnavis also sought to know whether the chief minister had fulfilled any of the assurances he gave to the people of Telangana, including building 2 BHK houses for them. Recalling that KCR had approached him to secure the release of river water to Telangana during his tenure as the chief minister of Maharashtra, Fadnavis said, We decided and released water to our neighbour Telangana. But I did not know at the time that the water would be utilised for the purpose of corruption, rather than farming. He was referring to the alleged corruption in irrigation projects in Telangana.