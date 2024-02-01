Budget 2024: State Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde Reacts to the Provisions Made for Farmers

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget today. State Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde has reacted to the Union Budget. In the interim budget presented by the Central government today, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has balanced the issue of full justice to the farmers of the country and measures to improve agriculture over time, Munde said.

"The announcement of expanding the agricultural credit plan to Rs 20 lakh crore with a view to moving towards modern agriculture will benefit lakhs of farmers from the institutional credit system, free them from private lenders and provide additional capital for agro-allied industries."

"This budget seeks to strengthen natural farming, which will not only empower 1 crore farmers for natural farming but also provide poison-free food to consumers. Apart from this, the focus of this budget will be on increasing storage facilities, which will enable farmers to store their produce and sell it in the market when the right price comes."

"With the revolutionary announcement of setting up digital public infrastructure for agriculture, farmers will have easy access to the right information and resources. Market Intelligence start-up support will be available. I welcome this budget", Munde stated.