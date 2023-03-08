Budget session 2023: After Ahire, BJP MLA Namita Mundada joins session with her 2-month-old baby

The state budget session is currently underway. What became a topic of discussion in this session was MLA Saroj Ahire, who had brought her baby. Following her, another MLA is becoming a topic of discussion.

NCP MLA Saroj Ahire had come to the assembly with her baby. At that time, she had shown the plight of the ‘Hirkani room’ there. After that, immediate improvements were made there.

After Ahire, BJP MLA Namita Mundada also participated in the legislative proceedings along with her two-month-old daughter. Her photo is currently going viral.

Namita Mundada is the MLA from Beed. In the past, she was with the NCP. She was also announced as the party's official candidate by Sharad Pawar during the 2019 elections. But soon after, Mundada joined the BJP. Her mother-in-law, Vimal Mundada, is in the NCP and was a former minister of the state.