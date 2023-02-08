Budget session of Maha assembly to be held from February 27 to March 25

The Budget Session of the Maharashtra Assembly to be held from 27th February to 25th March. State budget 2023-24 to be presented on 9th March.

Maharashtra Chief minister, Deputy chief minister, Speaker, Duy Speaker and LoP attend the Business Advisory Committee meeting of the Legislative Assembly.

The main budget of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for 2023-24 of Rs 52,619.07 crore was presented at the municipal headquarters on February 04, 2023. Compared to last year budget this year's budget increased by 14 percent.

The BMC Budget was presented to municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, who is the state-appointed administrator of the civic body. This is for the first time since 1985 that the administration of the richest municipal body in the country presented the budget to an administrator as the five-year term of its corporators came to end on March 7, 2022.