Building owner, lift installer booked after child dies in lift accident in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Jinsi police have filed a case against Kazi Salim Mohiuddin Siddiqui (71), the owner of the building, and Hitesh Madhukant Ladani (41, from Gujarat), the lift installation agent. The case is related to the tragic death of a 13-year-old boy named Saquib Siddiqui, who got trapped in an unsafe lift in a building near Katkat Gate on May 14. The police took action based on a complaint filed by the boy's father, Mohammed Erfan Siddiqui (42).

Siddiqui, who works as a beam engineer in a Hyderabad-based company, had been to Hyderabad with his wife and other children, leaving his elder son Saquib to stay with his grandmother. Saquib was playing in the apartment. He coincidentally went inside the lift which suddenly got started and before Saquib could save himself, his neck got pressed between the doors of the lift, killing him on the spot.

During their inspection, the police discovered that the lift was deemed unsafe on all four sides. Despite starting from the ground floor, the lift lacked the necessary spring and shock absorber for secure resting. The case is currently being investigated by PSI Haroon Shaikh under the supervision of Police Inspector Ashok Bhandari.