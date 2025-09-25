Buldhana Couple Murder-Suicide: Lover Used Fake Aadhaar Card to Book Hotel Room

The murder-suicide case of a young couple that shocked Buldhana district is revealing new details. As planned, the two went to Hotel Jugnu in the evening. Inside their room, they reportedly argued for a long time. Following the heated quarrel, Sahil Rajput killed his girlfriend Rutuja Kharat and then ended his own life by stabbing himself with the same knife.

Fake Aadhaar card used at the hotel:

Sahil Deepaksing Rajput, 23, from Sindkhedraja in Sakharkheda taluka of Buldhana, and Rutuja Padmakar Kharat, 22, from Shindi, had been in a relationship for the past two years. Police found that Sahil had been meeting Rutuja in a Khamgaon hotel using a fake Aadhaar card created in a woman’s name.

Rutuja was an engineering student:

Rutuja completed her schooling up to Class 10 at Shivaji High School in Sakharkhed. With her good academic record, she secured admission at Government Polytechnic College in Khamgaon. She was currently in her final year of computer engineering.

The couple met during college:

Sahil was involved in farming as well as milk distribution as an additional source of income. The two got acquainted while Rutuja was pursuing her college studies. On the day of the incident, September 23, Sahil traveled to Khamgaon on his bike around 4 pm to meet Rutuja.

Events on the day of the incident:

That day, Rutuja attended her regular computer classes at Khamgaon Polytechnic throughout the day. She remained at the college until around 5 to 6 pm.

Booked hotel room claiming fatigue from travel:

Saying they were tired from traveling, the couple booked a room at Hotel Jugnu near Khamgaon city. They rented Room No. 104 from hotel manager Vishal Bhagwan Satav. Later, Satav left to purchase supplies and collect food from a mess.

Bodies discovered; cremation under police security:

At about 7:30 pm, when Satav returned to the hotel, he saw Sahil lying in a pool of blood outside Room No. 104. Inside, Rutuja was found gravely injured under the bed. Both bodies were later cremated under police security arrangements.