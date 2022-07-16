Businessman in Satara witness fraud of 6 lakhs

Satara: It has come to light that a businessman from Satara was cheated of six lakhs by a businessman from Amravati. The businessman in Satara has said in his complaint that the purchased tarpaulin and the money for it were not paid. In this case, a case of fraud has been registered against Krishna Salpe, a businessman from Amravati in Satara city police station.

According to the information provided by the police, Sambhaji Mahadev Shinde (age 48, resident Godoli, Satara) owns a shop named 'Shinde Plastic' in Sunday Pethe, Satara. He made a transaction to purchase 9800 kg of palm leaf from Krishna Salpe in Amravati on June 1, 2021 and paid Rs.6 lakh to him. However, they cheated Shinde without giving a warrant and without returning the money.

After this incident came to light, Shinde filed a complaint at the Satara city police station that he was cheated. After that, the police registered a case against Krishna Salpe. Police Sub-Inspector D. D. Musale is investigating further.