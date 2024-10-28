By-Election 2024: BJP Fields Santuk Marotrao Hambarde for Nanded Lok Sabha Seat

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced Santuk Marotrao Hambarde as its candidate for the upcoming Nanded Lok Sabha by-election.

BJP fields Santuk Marotrao Hambarde as its candidate for Nanded Lok Sabha by-election. pic.twitter.com/8JsXDnxXof — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2024

This by-election follows the untimely death of Congress MP Vasant Chavan, who previously held the seat. The Congress has already nominated Ravindra Chavan, the son of the late MP, as its candidate for the bypoll.

Santuk Hambarde, who serves as the Nanded South Rural district president, is the brother of Mohan Hambarde, the Congress MLA from the Nanded South constituency. This announcement comes as all parties are finalizing their candidates ahead of the assembly elections with the last day for filing nominations set for tomorrow.

The Nanded Lok Sabha seat will go to the polls on November 20, coinciding with the Maharashtra Assembly elections.