CAG begins probe into allocation of works by BMC during COVID-19 pandemic
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 22, 2022 06:25 PM 2022-11-22T18:25:28+5:30 2022-11-22T18:26:37+5:30
The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) began its probe into the allocations of works by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Eknath Shinde-led government had on October 31 asked the CAG to conduct a probe into the allocation of works by the Mumbai civic body in the pandemic period when the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was in power.
A 10-member team of the CAG held a meeting with BMC commissioner Iqbal Chahal at the civic body’s headquarters in the morning, officials said. We had a conference today. An audit is underway regarding various departments, Chahal told PTI.
According to civic officials, Chahal had conducted a meeting ahead of the CAG team’s arrival with the heads of all departments, ward officers, deans of major hospitals and COVID-19 centres and gave necessary instructions about the probe.
We have been asked to present whatever details (about expenditure and tenders during the COVID-19 period) the CAG demands and give suitable justification (if any query raised), an official said.