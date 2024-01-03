'Cancel Fake Kunbi Certificates..', OBC Elgaar Rallies to Take Place in Pandharpur and Beed

Nashik: While Manoj Jarange Patil leads agitations demanding separate reservations for Marathas in Maharashtra, Minister Chhagan Bhujbal is rallying the OBC community through "OBC Elgaar" rallies. These meetings oppose reservation for Marathas within the OBC quota and call for the cancellation of alleged bogus Kunbi caste certificates.

OBC Rallies' Demands:

Grant independent reservation to Marathas and protect OBC reservation

Exclude Marathas from the OBC category

Conduct caste-based census of OBCs in Maharashtra, similar to Bihar

Cancel fraudulent Kunbi caste certificates issued to Marathas

Take action against officials responsible for bogus OBC lists

Revoke the September 7, 2023 government order allowing the issuance of Kunbi certificates

Jarange vs. Bhujbal:

Jarange and Bhujbal have become vocal adversaries in the state's reservation tussle. Jarange has repeatedly criticized Bhujbal, while the latter has used OBC Sammelans to counterattack. This has fuelled a perceived Maratha-OBC divide in Maharashtra.

On January 20, Marathas led by Jarange will march in Mumbai.Bhujbal plans further OBC Sammelans in Bid and Pandharpur.



