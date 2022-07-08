"Cancel ward structure in local self-government body made by Mavia government" BJP's demand

Mumbai: BJP MLA Chandrashekhar Bawankule has demanded cancellation of ward formation for local bodies. He has written a letter to the Election Commission in this regard. Meanwhile, the process of formation of wards as well as reservation has been going on for the last two months following the Supreme Court order to hold the pending elections of local bodies. Now that the process is in its final stages, the BJP has demanded the cancellation of all ward structures.

Chandrasekhar Bavankule has accused the Mahavikas Aghadi leader of forming wards at his convenience by putting pressure on government officials. Therefore, it is demanded that the ward structure should be canceled. Wards of local self-governing bodies were formed, they were made illegal by putting pressure on the authorities, there were thousands of objections on it. An attempt was made to find out how the candidate of Mahavikas Aghadi would be elected. Therefore, we have written a letter to the Election Commission, demanding that it be checked and reconstituted.

Meanwhile, after Eknath Shinde became the Chief Minister, all the decisions taken during the Mahavikas Aghadi government have been canceled or changed. There is now a strong demand for cancellation of ward structure. After this demand of BJP MLA Chandrasekhar Bavankule, NCP leader Amol Mitkari expressed his displeasure in strong words and raised the question as to why he was in such a hurry even before the establishment of power. On the other hand, BJP leader Ram Kadam has expressed the view that Chandrasekhar Bavankule's demand is justified.