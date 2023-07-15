Car engulfed in flames on Pune-Mumbai bridge, occupants escape unharmed

A significant fire erupted in a four-wheeler vehicle while en route to Mumbai in the morning of July 15. The incident occurred on a bridge located near Punawale, and the event transpired at approximately 8:40 am on Saturday. Fortunately, all four individuals inside the vehicle successfully evacuated without any harm, and there were no reported injuries or fatalities.

The fire department of Thergaon, under the administration of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), was alerted regarding the vehicle fire. Promptly responding to the emergency, the fire department arrived at the location and effectively extinguished the blaze.

Fortunately, the fire did not inflict any damage upon neighbouring vehicles, the thoroughfare, or adjacent structures, including streetlights. In order to facilitate an unobstructed firefighting operation, traffic on the bridge was temporarily halted. Nevertheless, normalcy has been restored, and the situation is now under control. The precise cause of the fire remains unknown, and authorities will undertake thorough investigations to ascertain the contributing factors behind this incident.