Car plunges into 30-feet stream after collision in Malshej Ghat

In a shocking incident, an Innova and a Nano car collided head-on on the Kalyan-Ahmednagar highway in the village limits of Phagul Gavhan village, located at the beginning of Malshej Ghat in Thane district limits. There were no casualties in the incident, but the Innova fell straight into a 30-foot stream flowing directly next to it. All passengers in the vehicle were evacuated.

The incident caused a large gathering of onlookers in the Ghat area. Today's accident serves as a reminder of the potential risks during this time of the year. With the monsoon recently beginning in the Malshej Ghat region, the roads have become slippery due to fog and drizzle, increasing the likelihood of vehicle accidents.