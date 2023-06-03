Car plunges into drain on Mumbai-Nashik highway, driver rescued

In a shocking incident, a car plunged into a drain near Rustomji Housing Complex on the Mumbai-Nashik highway on Saturday morning. Upon receiving information about the incident, the fire brigade promptly rushed to the spot and used a crane to retrieve both the vehicle and the driver from the drain

Satish Vichare, a 45-year-old resident of the Waghbil area on Ghodbunder Road, was on his way home from Panvel in his car. Unfortunately, Vichare's car was struck by an unidentified truck near the Rustomji Griha Complex on the Mumbai-Nashik highway. The collision was of such magnitude that Vichare's car veered off the road and plunged into a nearby drain. Shockingly, the driver of the truck fled the scene immediately after the incident.

Upon receiving the information from the Thane City Traffic Control Room, the fire brigade swiftly responded to the accident and reached the scene. The dedicated rescue team successfully extricated Vichare from the car, while a crane was utilized to retrieve the damaged vehicle from the drain. Interestingly, this incident comes merely two days after an auto-rickshaw, travelling at high speed, plunged into a drain along the Mumbai-Nashik highway. These recurring incidents raise concerns regarding the safety measures in place for motorists using the highway.