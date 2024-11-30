Caretaker CM Eknath Shinde's Health Deteriorates, Medical Team Arrives at Satara

Caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who had returned to his native village in Satara amidst efforts to form the government, is reportedly facing health issues. Sources indicate that Shinde's condition has worsened, with his body temperature reaching 104°. A medical team has arrived at his residence in Dare, where he was administered saline treatment.

Due to health concerns, Eknath Shinde chose to remain at home today and rest. His health has reportedly worsened amid the recent political developments. Following the grand alliance's landslide victory in the assembly elections, competition has intensified over who will assume the role of Chief Minister, with Devendra Fadnavis emerging as a likely candidate. As the swearing-in ceremony approaches, a disheartened Shinde has reportedly traveled directly to his village.

Former Minister and Shinde faction leader Deepak Kesarkar had arrived at his village in Dare to meet Caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. However, due to Shinde's deteriorating health, Kesarkar was unable to meet him and had to turn back at the gate of the bungalow. He later left for Mumbai.