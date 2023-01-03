Case against GVK group, Mumbai International Airport transferred to lower court

A special court here has transferred to the chief metropolitan magistrate court a CBI case against the GVK group of companies, the Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) and others for alleged financial irregularities to the tune of Rs 705 crore in running of the airport here.

During its probe, no role of public servants surfaced in the alleged corruption case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said. Accordingly, the relevant FIR was forwarded to the special court, said the central agency.

As per PTI reports, The probe agency also moved an application before special judge A S Sayyad, saying it had registered the offence against GVK Airport Holdings Ltd, MIAL and unknown public and private persons under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA).

However, due to subsequent development, it would be just and proper to remand the FIR along with papers, if any, to a court having competent authority, it noted.

It was alleged that promoters of the GVK group and the MIAL, in connivance with their executives and unidentified officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) a public sector enterprise siphoned off funds using different ways.

