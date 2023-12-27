Case against man over objectionable posts on Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray

The Navi Mumbai Police has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against an individual for purportedly disseminating objectionable posts on social media targeting Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, and other members of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)coalition.

The accused has been identified but no arrest has been made so far, a CBD Belapur police station official said, adding that the complaint was lodged by a woman who lives in Navi Mumbai.

The complainant came across allegedly objectionable posts on social media against MVA leaders including Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Supriya Sule, Rohit Pawar and Aaditya Thackeray on December 24, the official said quoting the FIR.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, he said. Further investigation is underway.

