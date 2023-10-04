Case against six persons for thrashing man in Thane

The police have registered a case against six individuals for reportedly assaulting a 22-year-old man in Thane district, Maharashtra.

The incident took place in Manpada area of Dombivli on Tuesday when the victim was travelling in an auto-rickshaw with his girlfriend, an official from Manpada police station said quoting the FIR. The accused, including the woman's brother, allegedly pulled the victim out of the auto-rickshaw and beat him up severely. They also threatened him with dire consequences if he came to their locality again, he said.

The victim later managed to escape from the clutches of the accused. He rushed to a police station to file a complaint after which he was given first aid for his injuries, the official said. Offences have been registered against the accused under relevant provisions, he added.