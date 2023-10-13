Case filed against two men for stalking teenage girls at birthday party in Thane

In Maharashtra's Thane district, a case has been filed against two employees of a catering service for allegedly stalking two teenage girls during a birthday celebration on October 10 at a housing society's clubhouse in Kalyan. The accused, identified as Sufian Khan and Vicky Kesri, were hired by the caterer to handle food service at the event, as per reports in PTI.

Reportedly, two 14-year-old girls were attempting to play carrom at the clubhouse around 8:30 pm but found no available space. At this point, one of the accused passed them a note, urging them to call the number written on it. The girls promptly reported the incident to their parents, detailing the alleged misbehaviour.

Following this, a case was registered against the two accused on Wednesday night at the Manpada police station under Indian Penal Code section 354-D (stalking) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. As of now, no arrests have been made, and investigations are underway.