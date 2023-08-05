Case registered against ex-mayor Kishori Pednekar in Mumbai Covid centre scam

A case has been registered against former Mayor Kishori Pednekar in connection with the alleged Covid centre scam in Mumbai. The case has been filed at Agripada police station in the city. Two senior BMC officials, including Kishori Pednekar, are also being investigated in connection with this issue. Pednekar has been accused of fraudulent activities in the procurement of body bags.

According to the reports, the Mumbai Municipality has been accused of a massive financial irregularity amounting to crores during the COVID period. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has stated that there was significant manipulation in the tender process conducted during the COVID period. Kishori Pednekar was also allegedly involved, as mentioned by the ED. As a result, there was a possibility of Kishori Pednekar's involvement being investigated. Furthermore, Kishori Pednekar has now been charged with two others in this matter.