Cases of stomach infections on the rise across Mumbai

With the city witnessing intermittent rainfall for several days, the combination of waterlogged streets, poor sanitation, and contaminated water sources has led to a spread of gastrointestinal infections. Doctors and citizens across various parts of the city are reporting a surge in hospital visits and an upswing in medical consultations due to stomach flu.Renowned film director Hansal Mehta, residing in Bandra West, took to Twitter to share his distressing experience of battling a severe stomach infection on Thursday. Mehta, highlighting water as a potential source of contamination, revealed that the illness struck him even before having a meal. “It hit me before I’d even eaten. I had finished my exercise and had a glass of water. An hour later, I experienced severe stomach cramps and loose motions. ” He called it unfortunate that an increase in enteric ailments repeats itself season after season.

After a period of relatively dry weather, Mumbai witnessed a resurgence of heavy rainfall on Friday, causing a few disruptions across the city. In the 24 hours ending Friday morning at 8. 30am, the IMD Colaba and Santacruz observatories recorded 45mm and 53mm of rainfall, respectively. According to IMD’s rainfall classification, this falls in the moderate rain category.Many localities in the Island City reported close to 100mm of rainfall in just the morning hours between 4am-11am. Sandhurst Road recorded 102mm rain, Colaba 92mm, Malabar Hill 97mm and Worli 86mm. In comparison, parts of Mumbai suburbs recorded lesser rain with Mulund recording 35mm, Bhandup 49mm, Kurla 41mm, Kandivli 30mm, Dahisar 39mm, Andheri 58mm and Gorgeoan 51mm. The meteorological department also went on to upgrade the warning from a green alert to a yellow alert, indicating the likelihood of heavy rains in isolated areas. In the nine hours ending 5. 30pm on Friday, the IMD Colaba and Santacruz observatories recorded 38mm and 30 mm of rain, respectively