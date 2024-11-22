Cash-for-Vote Row: Vinod Tawde Sends Rs 100 Crore Defamation Notice to Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi Over Bribery Allegations

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Vinod Tawde issued a Rs 100 crore defamation notice to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate. The notice was sent in response to their allegations accusing Tawde of distributing money to voters in an attempt to bribe them.

I have sent a defamation notice to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate in the false Nallasopara case because they have tried to malign my image and that of the Bharatiya Janata Party by spreading lies in this matter, said Vinod Tawde in post X.

कांग्रेस का एक ही काम है झूठ फैलाना!



नालासोपारा वाले झूठे मामले में मैंने कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे, राहुल गाँधी और पार्टी प्रवक्ता सुप्रिया श्रीनेत को मानहानि का नोटिस भेजा है, क्योंकि उन्होंने इस मामले में झूठ फैलाकर मेरी और भारतीय जनता पार्टी की छवि को नुकसान…

The truth is before everyone that the alleged amount of Rs 5 crore was not recovered during the investigation conducted by the Election Commission and the police. This case is a complete proof of Congress's low-level politics, Tawde further said.

Vinod Tawde, demanding an apology from the Congress leaders, stated, "I come from a regular middle-class family. For the last 40 years, I have been in politics, but I have never engaged in such activities. The Congress leaders aimed to defame me, my party, and my leaders, which is why they deliberately spread this falsehood to the media and the public. Therefore, I have issued a legal notice, demanding a public apology, or they will face legal action."

Cash-For-Vote Controversy

The cash-for-vote controversy surfaced just before the Maharashtra Assembly elections. On November 19, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi leader Hitendra Thakur accused Vinod Tawde of distributing money to voters in the Nallasopara seat of Palghar district.

