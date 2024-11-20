Cash For Votes Row: Hitendra Thakur Takes a Dig At BJP's Vinod Tawde, Says We Don't Fight Elections On Money (Watch Video)

A day after BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde was caught in a huge row after Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) chief Hitendra Thakur on Tuesday accused him of distributing money to voters in Palghar on the eve of the Maharashtra assembly polls.The saffron party denied the claims, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) accused it of misusing government machinery and engaging in corrupt practices. Now in a strong worded statement, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) leader Hitendra Thakur criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly distributing money to influence voters. Thakur specifically targeted BJP leader Vinod Tawde, accusing him of booking an entire hotel in Nalasopara West, Palghar, for election-related activities. "Why did Vinod Tawde book the entire hotel and why were all the rooms booked by his people?" Thakur questioned, raising concerns about the BJP's tactics.

#WATCH | Nalasopara West Palghar | Accusing BJP of distributing money ahead of Assembly polls, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi leader Hitendra Thakur says, "Why did Vinod Tawde book the entire hotel and why were all the rooms booked by his people?...Yesterday, he was sitting here and… pic.twitter.com/drhEczGfBW — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024

Thakur further claimed that Tawde, upon reaching Mumbai, had falsely stated that the hotel in question was owned by him. "Yesterday, he was sitting here and requesting to take him out and today when he reached Mumbai, he said that the hotel is owned by Hitendra Thakur. It is policy to lie without fear," said Thakur, emphasizing his trust in the people and his belief that elections should not be fought with money. In response to the allegations, Thakur assured voters that the BVA is committed to ensuring peaceful and fair voting. "We don’t fight elections on money. It is our guarantee that voting will take place peacefully," Thakur vowed, urging citizens to stay focused on the integrity of the electoral process.

The incident allegedly occurred at the Vivanta Hotel in Nalasopara East, where Tawde was reportedly caught "red-handed" by workers of Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) leader Hitendra Thakur. The incident sparked off a political storm with the opposition demanding a comprehensive investigation by the Election Commission. Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole accused the BJP of using money power to manipulate the electoral process. He said the BJP was misusing government machinery and indulging in corrupt practices to buy votes, fearing a defeat in the assembly elections.

The Vasai Assembly election has seven candidates in the race, but the focus is firmly on three prominent contenders: Hitendra Thakur, the sitting MLA and leader of the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA); Vijay Patil, a seasoned leader and Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) secretary; and Sneha Dube, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and leader of the Shramjivi Sanghatna. Thakur, with a strong foothold in Vasai's political landscape, has represented the constituency for over three decades. The result for the Vasai Assembly seat, along with the other 287 constituencies, will be declared on November 23.