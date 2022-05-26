CBI arrests Pune businessman Avinash Bhosle in Yes Bank-DHFL case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested Avinash Bhosle, a Pune businessman who is said to be close to top Maharashtra politicians, in the Yes Bank DHFL case.The CBI searched Bhosle's home in the Yes Bank DHFL case, which was registered in March 2020. The probe agency (CBI) had on April 30 conducted multiple raids at multiple locations in Mumbai and Pune. Premises linked to builder and businessman Shahid Balwa and Pune-based businessman Avinash Bhosle were raided by the CBI officials.

The former promoter and CEO of Yes Bank, Rana Kapoor, had entered into a criminal conspiracy with DHFL promoter and director Kapil Wadhawan and others in 2018-2019. The Bank invested Rs 3,700 crore in short-term debentures of DHFL. In return, the Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) allegedly paid kickbacks of Rs 600 crore to a firm controlled by Kapoor's wife and daughters.