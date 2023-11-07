CBI arrests suspect attempting to extort Rs 20 Lakh from senior railway engineer

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended an individual on charges of attempting to extort Rs 20 lakh from a senior railway engineer. The accused had impersonated a personal assistant to an officer claiming to be a Deputy Inspector General within the agency. The officer in question is named Sadiq Qureshi.

A senior mechanical engineer in the Nagpur division of the Central Railway revealed that Qureshi had received certain complaints against him within the CBI. Qureshi claimed to be the personal assistant to a Deputy Inspector General in the CBI and suggested that he could provide assistance.

After verifying the complaint, the purported Deputy Inspector General instructed Sadiq to maintain contact, assuring that he would resolve the matter. Subsequently, Sadiq met with the concerned engineer and requested a bribe of Rs 20 lakh to settle the issue. After negotiations, the final amount was agreed upon at Rs 13 lakh, with an initial token payment of Rs 1 lakh. However, during this period, the concerned engineer decided to report the incident to the CBI office through a letter, seeking action against the individual involved, as he did not wish to engage in bribery. The CBI conducted an investigation, registered a case against Sadiq, and subsequently arrested him.

