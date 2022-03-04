CBI questions former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh in extortion case

CBI officials have reached Arthur Road jail to record the statement of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in connection with the allegations of corruption against him.

This is for the second consecutive day he is being questioned by the CBI.

The CBI had requested the Special PMLA court, seeking permission to record the statement of the former state home minister in the alleged extortion case and the court had permitted to do so.

The CBI will question Deshmukh on March 3, 4 and 5.

The CBI had earlier recorded the statement of suspended police officers Sachin Vaze, Kundan Shinde and Sanjeev Palande in the case.

( With inputs from ANI )

