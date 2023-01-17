CBI seeks AIIMS medical board to assess Avinash Bhosale’s health

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has approached a special court in Mumbai seeking the setting up of a board under the All India Institute of Medical Sciences to assess the health of builder Avinash Bhosale, an accused in the Yes Bank-DHFL case.

Bhosale was arrested on May 26 last year by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate later took his custody in a money laundering case. He is currently in judicial custody and has been admitted in a hospital since October.

Special PMLA Judge MG Deshpande said it would not make sense to hear the CBI plea now as it has already given instructions to the Enforcement Directorate in the matter, PTI reported.

On the CBI claiming the report of the dean of state-run JJ Hospital on Bhosale was not satisfactory, the court said the agency can approach the dean and join the ED in finding out details from the hospital instead of seeking different prayers.

The matter will be heard further in the next hearing. As per the CBI, Bhosale, a Pune-based autorickshaw driver-turned real estate businessman, allegedly received kickbacks of more than Rs 360 crore as middleman for facilitating loans from DHFL, which turned into non performing assets (NPAs).

The CBI has said it found two payments of Rs 68.8 crore and Rs 292 crore to Bhosale's companies made by Radius Developers, whose owner Sanjay Chhabaria was recently arrested in the case.