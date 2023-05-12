CBSE 12th Result 2023: Girls fare better than boys by 6.01%

The CBSE Class 12 results show that girls have outperformed boys by 6.01%. This achievement reflects the hard work, dedication, and commitment of female students towards their education. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results of the Class 12th board exams today. Around 16.9 lakh students appeared for the exam this year, which were conducted from February 15 to April 5, 2023.

Out of these, 7.4 lakh are female students, 9.51 lakh are male candidates, and 5 students are registered under the 'others' category. The exams were conducted for a total of 115 subjects in 36 days, and the results are now available on the official website of the CBSE.