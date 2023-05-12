CBSE 12th Result 2023: Pune region registered a pass percentage of 87.28%

Pune region has registered a pass percentage of 87.28% in the CBSE Class 12 exams. The students have shown excellent performance, and their hard work and dedication have paid off.The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results of the Class 12th board exams today. Around 16.9 lakh students appeared for the exam this year, which were conducted from February 15 to April 5, 2023. Out of these, 7.4 lakh are female students, 9.51 lakh are male candidates, and 5 students are registered under the 'others' category. The exams were conducted for a total of 115 subjects in 36 days, and the results are now available on the official website of the CBSE.

CBSE Results 2023: Steps to check scores

Go to results.cbse.nic.in

Go to Class 12th result page.

Login by entering the asked information.

Check and download your CBSE result.