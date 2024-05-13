CCTV Cameras at EVM Godown in Baramati Lok Sabha Constituency Shut Down for 45 Minutes, Says Supriya Sule

A shocking incident came to light in Baramati on Monday while voting for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 was underway in the state. It revealed that the CCTV cameras in the godown where EVMs are kept in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency were switched off. It is said that this CCTV has been off for the last 45 minutes.

NCP-SP leader and candidate from Baramati Supriya Sule made this allegation on X (Also Known as Twitter) while sharing a video screen. Sule also expressed his suspicion that something dark is likely to happen. Voting in Baramati Lok Sabha Constituency was held in the third phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election. After that, all the EVM machines were shifted to the strong room. These EVMs are kept under CCTV surveillance.

Supriya Sule Shared Video

The administration is keeping an eye on the godown to prevent any mishap. However, it has been alleged that the CCTV in the godown has been switched off for the last 45 minutes. It has been closed since 10:25 am on Monday morning. Sule said, "I called the officer of that department. But no response has been received from them." Laxmikant Khabia, representative of Supriya Sule, has said that even the technician is not present there.

Khabia has also expressed his suspicion that something dark may be happening in this. Meanwhile, NCP Sharad Chandra Pawar party MLA Rohit Pawar has expressed his anger at the administration's sloppy management.

Rohit Pawar has said that this incident tarnishes democracy. When we brought the EVM machine to that center, we requested the authorities give us access to the CCTV. But the authorities took two to three days for it. Now, suddenly shutting down the CCTV is dangerous for democracy, and we will demand action on this," he said.

Meanwhile, the commission has explained that the CCTV is off due to the removal of cables for electrical work. After about 45 minutes, the camera has been restored again.