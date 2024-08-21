Central Government Accords 'Z+' Security Cover to NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar

Published: August 21, 2024

The Centre has assigned the highest level of armed VIP security cover, Z Plus, to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) ...

The Centre has assigned the highest level of armed VIP security cover, Z Plus, to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) chief Sharad Pawar. The Union Home Ministry has instructed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to extend this enhanced security to the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

A team of 55 armed CRPF personnel has been designated for this task. According to reports, the decision follows a threat assessment review by central agencies that recommended enhanced security for Pawar. The Z Plus cover will be managed by the CRPF VIP security wing. A CRPF team is currently in Maharashtra to implement the security arrangements.

