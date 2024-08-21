Central Government Accords 'Z+' Security Cover to NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 21, 2024 08:40 PM2024-08-21T20:40:30+5:302024-08-21T20:41:45+5:30
The Centre has assigned the highest level of armed VIP security cover, Z Plus, to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) chief Sharad Pawar. The Union Home Ministry has instructed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to extend this enhanced security to the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra.
The Central government has accorded 'Z+' category Central Reserve Police Force armed VIP security cover to NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar.— ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2024
(file pic) pic.twitter.com/YVCMLY3sAT
A team of 55 armed CRPF personnel has been designated for this task. According to reports, the decision follows a threat assessment review by central agencies that recommended enhanced security for Pawar. The Z Plus cover will be managed by the CRPF VIP security wing. A CRPF team is currently in Maharashtra to implement the security arrangements.