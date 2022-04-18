Central government likely to provide security to MNS chief Raj Thackeray

The central government is likely to provide security to MNS president Raj Thackeray, who has become aggressive over the issue of loudspeakers in mosques. The PFI had threatened Raj Thackeray after he took an aggressive stance on the issue. After that, the central government may decide to provide security to Raj Thackeray.

The MNS chief Raj Thackeray asked the Hindus to "wait till May 3" and play Hanuman Chalisa thereafter in front of the mosques that "don't take down the loudspeakers".

Now the Popular Front of India (PFI) has taken an aggressive stance against it. PFI has warned MNS that if they touched the loudspeaker, they would not be spared.

Over the last few months, Raj Thackeray has started taking a pro-Hindu stance. Since then, he has raised the issue of loudspeakers in mosques. He had said that my point was not religious but social. On the other hand, Hindus had also appealed to be ready after May 3.

Sources said that after the aggressive stance of Raj Thackeray, the central government may provide him security. Earlier, the central government had provided security to political leaders who had taken a stand against the Mahavikas Aghadi government.

