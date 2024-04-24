Central Railway and IRCTC Offer Budget-Friendly Meals From Rs 20 at These 15 Stations

In response to the surge in summer travelers, the Central Railway, in collaboration with IRCTC, has introduced cost-effective meal options for train passengers at select stations.

According to a statement released on Tuesday by the Central Railway, affordable meal choices are now accessible at 15 prominent railway stations where long-distance trains make a stop.

The service is operational at Igatpuri, Karjat, Manmad, Khandwa, Badnera, Shegaon, Pune, Miraj, Daund, Sainagar Shirdi, Nagpur, Wardha, Solapur, Wadi, and Kurduwadi stations.

The initiative is launched particularly for passengers travelling in unreserved compartments, it said. A railway official said that an “economy meal” can be purchased for just Rs 20. It will contain seven puris and potato bhaji, whereas for Rs 50, one can buy “snack meals” with rice dishes.