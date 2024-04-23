Mumbai Heatwave: City To Experience Another Spell of Heatwave From April 26–29

Residents of the Interior Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) are being cautioned to brace themselves for a forthcoming heatwave, coupled with heightened humidity levels, slated to persist from April 26 to April 29. While not projected to reach the intensity witnessed in the previous week, temperatures are forecasted to soar significantly, resulting in substantial discomfort for the populace.

According to meteorological forecasts, areas including Navi Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan, Badlapur, and Karjat are projected to experience temperatures ranging between 40-42°C once again. Meanwhile, Mumbai and its suburban areas are likely to see peak temperatures hovering around 37-38°C.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has extended its heatwave alert for East India until April 23, as scorching temperatures continue to impact regions of Odisha, West Bengal, and other states. Additionally, warnings have been issued for parts of South Peninsular India. A heatwave, characterized by temperatures exceeding the usual summer maximums, is currently prevailing in these areas.

