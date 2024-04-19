Central Railway Announces 40 Summer Special Trains Between Panvel and Nanded To Meet Rising Passenger Demands

The Central Railway announced on Thursday the addition of 40 summer special trains to meet the increased passenger demand between Panvel and Hazur Sahib Nanded during the summer season.

40 Summer Special Trains in addition to regular trains will be run by Central Railway between Panvel and Nanded.

Bookings open on April 20, 2024.

The details of these special trains are as follows:

Panvel-Hazur Sahib Nanded Summer Special (40 trips) Bi-weekly special train no. 07626 will depart from Panvel at 14:30 hrs. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 23.04.2024 to 27.06.2024, arriving at Hazur Sahib Nanded at 04:30 hrs. the following day (20 trips).

Bi-weekly special train no. 07625 will depart from Hazur Sahib Nanded at 23:00 hrs. on Mondays and Wednesdays from 22.04.2024 to 26.06.2024, reaching Panvel at 13:25 hrs. the next day (20 trips).

These trains will make stops at Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nasik, Manmad, Nagarsol, Rotegaon, Lasur, Aurangabad, Jalna, Partur, Selu, Manavat, Parbhani, and Purna.

Reservation: Passengers can book tickets for special train no. 07626 starting from 20.04.2024 at all computerized reservation centers and via the website www.irctc.co.in at special charges.

For a detailed timetable of stops and other information about these special trains, passengers can visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES app.