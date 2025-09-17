Central Railway Conducts First KAVACH Loco Trial in Solapur Division

The Central Railway (CR) has conducted its first trial of the indigenous “KAVACH” automatic train protection (ATP) system in Maharashtra on Sunday, September 14. The trial in Solapur district of Maharashtra was led by general manager Dharam Veer Meena. The trial was run on the 26-km stretch between Dhavalas and Bhalwani stations.

The trial marked its first implementation of KAVACH on the Central Railway and was aimed at enhancing railway safety and ensuring secure train operations by preventing train accidents such as Signal Passing at Danger (SPAD), overspeeding, and collisions. It will give real-time signalling information and locomotive location between stations, equipment and on-board units via radio link, enforcing speed restrictions and movement authority limits. The system is being rolled out nationwide on “mission mode” to strengthen passenger safety.

#CentralRailway achieved a milestone with its 1st #KAVACH Loco trials on #SolapurDivision. Led by GM Shri Dharam Veer Meena, the indigenous safety system was successfully tested over a 26 km section between Dhavalas and Bhalwani stations.#IndianRailways#RailwaySafetypic.twitter.com/SkN0NW3QGb — DRM Solapur (@DRMSolapur) September 15, 2025

During the first run, main features were tested, including SPAD protection, emergency SOS generation by station masters and block sections, as well as overspeed prevention at turnouts.

Also Read | Mumbai Metro Has Two Stations Run Entirely by Women: Have You Visited Them Yet?.

KAVACH Features Tested:

SPAD protection at stop signals

SOS alerts from Block Section & Station Master

Overspeed prevention at turnouts.

A major leap in enhancing safety and secure train operations.

On the occasion, the first KAVACH Simulation Lab and Training Centre of Central Railway at Kurduwadi was inaugurated along with a new Factory Acceptance Test (FAT) setup. The facility is designed to provide rigorous training.