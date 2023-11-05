Central Railway to operate 10 new AC local trains in Mumbai from November 6

The Central Railway will operate 10 new air-conditioned (AC) local train services in Mumbai from November 6.With this, the total number of AC local services will increase to 66 daily on CR route from CSMT to Kalyan, Badlapur, Titawala. The total number of suburban services on Central Railway Mumbai Division will remain 1,810. Out of these 10 services, there will be one in the morning peak hours and one in the evening peak hours. These AC locals will run from Monday to Saturday and will not run on Sundays and nominated holidays, said Dr. Shivraj Manaspure, Chief Public Relations Officer, CR.

According to CR sources, some services will terminate at Parel and Ambernath, therefore, the total number of suburban services on CR will remain at 1,810 despite an increase in the total number of AC train services. “The total number of AC locals will increase to 66 services daily. Of the 10 services, one each is scheduled during morning and evening peak hours,” Shivraj Manaspure, chief PRO, CR, said.

CR officials said the increase in services was based on the surge in demand over the last year. The daily average ticket sales for AC locals have gone up from 6,874 in 2022-23 to 11,277 in 2023-24. “This is certainly positive news for commuters as their numbers travelling in AC locals have jumped substantially. The CR should add them to the services rather than replacing the non-AC trains,” Subhash Gupta, president, Rail Yatri Parishad, said.