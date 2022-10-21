Central Railway to resume Neral-Matheran toy train from Oct 22

The iconic mini train of Matheran will be back on track this weekend, ahead of Diwali holidays, as the Central Railway announced the resumption of train services between Neral and Matheran from October 22.

Daily two DOWN services between Neral-Matheran and two UP services between Matheran-Neral will be operated, the CR said in a release. The mini train is one of the main tourist attractions of Matheran, a small hill station located 100 km from Mumbai. Neral is located at the base of the Matheran hill and is is connected to Mumbai by the suburban local network of the CR.

According to a PTI report, The railway’s release said the first service from Neral will depart at 8.50 am and reach Matheran at 11.30 am, while the second service will depart at 2.20 pm and reach Matheran at 5 pm.

The first service from Matheran will depart at 2.45 pm and reach Neral at 5.30 pm, while the second service from Matheran will depart at 4.20 pm and reach Neral at 7 pm.