Central Railways to start 10 more AC local trains

The Centre Railways (CR)’s Mumbai division division has announced 10 more AC locals on its main line between Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Thane, Badlapur and Kalyan. These will be run by replacing the existing non-AC locals from August 19. Of the total, while four services will run on Thane- CSMT-Thane (2 UP, 2 Down), four will run on Badlapur-CSMT-Badlapur (2 UP, 2 Down), and two on Kalyan-CSMT-Kalyan (1UP, 1 Down). Currently, a total of 56 AC train services run on the CR.

This development by the CR general manager Anil Kumar Lahoti came on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day. CR officials stated that the response to AC local services have been overwhelming with passenger number rising by six times. According to the officials, since May 5 when the Ministry of Railways slashed prices of tickets of AC local trains by almost 50 per cent, which has led to a drastic rise in such trains.