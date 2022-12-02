Centre collaborates with Maha govt for administrative reforms and good governance

The Centre is collaborating with Maharashtra government on administrative reforms and good governance, according to an official statement.

On the invitation from Suresh Kumar, the chairman of Maharashtra government's Committee for Good Governance, a six-member delegation led by V Srinivas, Secretary of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), visited Mumbai on Thursday to firm up the roadmap for a collaboration between the DARPG and the state government, it said.

The DARPG delegation held three meetings, one with the chairman and the members of the Committee for Good Governance, another with Chief Secretary Manu Kumar Srivastava and Additional Chief Secretary (GAD) Sujata Saunak and senior officials of the state government.

It was decided to draw up a roadmap for time-bound saturation of e-services, and e-office and for replication of the Government of India’s initiative for increasing efficiency in decision making in the state secretariat comprising of delayering, delegation, adoption of desk officer system and digitisation of central registration units, among others.