Centre's letter to state regarding over rising covid cases in other countries

The Center has sent a letter to the Secretary of State to take care in view of the growing number of patients in China and Korea. Health Minister Rajesh Tope informed that the Centre's appeal would be sent to the concerned District Collectors in a timely manner. The fourth wave of corona has hit Korea. Beds are not available in this wave. Tope also said that caution was advised in view of this serious situation.

We all have to be careful. Such a letter from the Center has come to the State Government. The state government will comply with the Centre's appeal. Tope said that the district administration will take proper care of this.

Covid situation has once again made China's situation worse. Over the past few weeks, a record number of new corona patients have been found in China. Corona patients have been increasing daily in China since February 20th. If you look at the statistics of the last five days, there are more than a thousand new patients every day. In China, only 15,248 coronavirus patients were found in the year 2021, while the number of infections increased to 23,000 in the first 3 months of 2022. Meanwhile, corona infections have also risen sharply in the UK and Germany.