CET Exam: Deadline for candidates appearing CET exams extended till May 11

The online registration process has been extended for students who want to appear for the CET entrance exams conducted by the Department of Higher Technical Education after the CET exam dates have been announced. The online registration process has been extended for students who want to appear for the exam as a special case considering the academic interest of the candidates. The office has extended the deadline for filing applications between May 4 and 11 as a special case considering the academic interest of the candidates. This extension is final and no further extension will be granted for filling online application